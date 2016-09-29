Many locals have strong feelings about the proposed homeless shelter at Terminal 1. So far, the partisans have mostly talked past each other: one type of comments in private or online; another, at public events.

And the neighborhood association that serves as the city’s official citizen input system has treated the whole matter as radioactive, unwilling to host a forum and putting off the broader question of whether a facility for the homeless here is a good idea.

The Northwest District Association turned down a request from Oregon Harbor of Hope originator Homer Williams to host a forum in September. So Williams and his team of consultants and volunteers scheduled their own forums at Ecotrust Sept. 14.

Each session drew about 50 people, fewer than most anticipated. The attendees were predominantly polite and supportive of the concept. One man spoke out of turn to ask how much the project might cost, but far more signed up as volunteers to help the facility succeed.

It was nothing like a forum on homeless issues sponsored by the coalition of 12 inner Westside neighborhood associations in April. That session broke down as angry citizens vented their frustration with the homeless situation and railed against city hall and meeting organizers.

“They had tried to get us to lead the discussion, and I’m not sure it’s in our purview to fix the homelessness situation,” said past NWDA President Tavo Cruz. “They tried to put us in that spot, but we said no.”

“If we take a position, whatever it is, it will be unpopular,” NWDA board member Ron Walters said.

Williams and Don Mazziotti, director of Harbor of Hope, found their ideas unpopular in July, when they presented preliminary plans to the Northwest Industrial Neighborhood Association.

“I have absolute disdain for this project,” said Jim Tsoumas, who has several businesses on Northwest 30th Avenue. “It’s the dumbest thing I’ve seen the city do.”

The forums, however, went smoothly.

“We only heard three negative comments, which surprised us,” Mazziotti told the Examiner. “The comment we got most often was, ‘I want to volunteer.’

“The difference may be that when people really learn what this is about and learn there won’t be 600 renegades on the first day,” skepticism diminishes, he said.

Harbor of Hope plans to start with 100 beds, and all occupants must go through a screening process overseen by Union Gospel Mission and Right2DreamToo.

Food, showers, laundry facilities and transportation will be provided, Mazziotti said.

If the shelter can serve 100 successfully without harming the surrounding neighborhood, it will expand in stages to about 400 beds, he added. Job training and treatment services will be added.

“Security staff will be on site 24/7,” he said, and the Central Precinct commander is prepared to respond as necessary.

City support iffy

City Council support for the Terminal 1 shelter is uncertain. Commissioner Steve Novick and Mayor-elect Ted Wheeler asked that their names be removed from a list of supporters on the Harbor of Hope website.

City Commissioner Amanda Fritz, speaking to the Northwest District Association last month, said she would be “astonished” if the facility could meet city zoning standards.

Fritz favors the joint city-county Home for Everyone program, which emphasizes construction of affordable housing. While that path requires a major infusion of unidentified funding, “at least we have a plan”—a dig at Harbor of Hope, which has been criticized for not offering sufficient details.

Fritz also opposes the loss of industrial use.

“We’re not making any more waterfront industrial marine land, so why would we take that off the market?” she asked.

Melissa Jaffe, an attorney practicing out of her home on Northwest Thurman Street, has been promoting conversion of the Wapato Jail as an alternative to the Terminal 1 shelter. Writing on a Willamette Heights online forum, she accused the city of “grossly mismanaging citizen interests or exploiting massive numbers of homeless people for the direct financial benefit of developer Homer Williams.”

“I have a lot of questions for Mr. Williams regarding his ‘plan,’ and I will be attending this meeting,” she wrote, referring to the Sept. 14 forums.

Jaffe did not attend either of the two sessions that day, and none of the neighbors she asked to join her there carried out the inquiry.

Jonathan Blatt, who owns a condominium at Riverscape, the housing complex nearest Terminal 1 along the river, called the Examiner with several arguments against Harbor of Hope. He doesn’t believe Haven for Hope in San Antonio, on which the Portland program is modeled, has been as successful as claimed, while being extremely expensive.

“We should put more money into what we all know works,” said Blatt, referring to established social agencies.

Blatt also worries about property values in the area. No condos in his complex were sold were there weren’t any offers in the five weeks after Williams’ plan for Terminal 1 was announced, he said. In addition, one buyer in escrow backed out of a deal.

“We don’t know what our housing value is anymore,” he said.

Michelle Cardinal was a prime mover in another grassroots public safety group, NorthParkBlocks.org, in 2015 that temporarily gained the ear of Mayor Charlie Hales.

Cardinal called for an end to the disorder and lawlessness that overtook the Park Blocks last year, and she sees no contradiction in supporting the Terminal 1 shelter.

“I do favor Terminal 1, and am disappointed to see opposition to it,” Cardinal wrote in an email to the Examiner.

“I find it incredibly frustrating that everyone agrees we have a critical homeless problem, but we can’t get on the same page with obvious solutions that have worked in other cities, as imperfect as they are.

“We have seen what has happened with allowing public camping in the Springwater Corridor this year and occupation of North Park Blocks last summer. Many of these people are suffering from illness, drug addiction and are victims of predators themselves. We need a solution as soon as possible.

“Why are we arguing over this? Solving our homeless problem will take multiple strategies that include short-term shelters, social services and long-term affordable housing.”

Opinions on Terminal 1 are out there, but the process of separating raw reactions from thinking that can meld into a functioning consensus has only begun.