The signs are posted on front doors and windows next to Help Wanted signs, event posters and liquor license notices.

But these statements outside many Northwest Portland businesses stand out. Installed after November’s presidential election, they are signs of the times.

“Standing with Muslims,” reads one.

“We welcome all races, religions, countries of origin, sexual orientations, genders,” announces another.

“Love wins. Black lives matter. Immigrants and refugees are welcome,” a third confirms.

And someone used a marker to simply write “PDX Pride” in the window of a bar.

Owners and employees say the posters are apolitical, but they signal something significant about the current meaning of business as usual.

Notably, all Northwest Portland businesses displaying the signs are locally owned.

Patricia Zanger, owner of Bonnet, might have been the first in the district to put her values up front.

After the election, Zanger was beset by customers opining “about how great it was going to be with [President Donald] Trump” in office.

That made her uncomfortable—unable to leave and not wanting to offend while having to listen to views “you feel so strongly against.”

When she learned about the “In our America” posters, which are designed and made in Portland (nwgsdpdx.org), she jumped on it. She has sold more than 300 yard signs ($10) and posters ($3), and many more people have dropped in to express appreciation for her stand.

All money collected goes to Nasty Women Get Shit Done, which distributes them to 10 local organizations judged likely to “suffer under the new administration,” including Lutheran Community Services Northwest’s Emergency Housing Fund, CAUSA (supporting Latino immigrants), Albina Ministerial Alliance Coalition for Justice and Police Reform and TAP, a transgender support organization.

“If you can’t express yourself as a businessperson,” Zanger asked, “what’s the use in being in business?”

Here are the stories behind the signs at 8 other Nob Hill businesses: