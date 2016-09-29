The Portland Development Commission voted last month to spend $1 million to demolish the Feed Mill at Centennial Mills, accepting advice from its staff and consultants that the 88-year-old concrete building was slumping toward the river and beyond saving.

In July, PDC had requested development proposals for the Feed Mill and Flour Mill, the only two historic structures remaining on the 5-acre site. Only one of the three respondents intended to make use of the Feed Mill, but staff discounted that proposal as insignificant and tied to further expenditures by the agency.

PDC acquired the property in 2000 with intent to create a public space and has spent about $30 million on the site since then. With considerable fanfare, the agency selected developers to create schemes for the property in 2011 and 2015, but then rejected their plans.

This year’s bidding was more modest and included none of the earlier goals for the site, summarized in the 2006 Framework Plan:

Provide open space

Capture history

Define community focal points

Strengthen connections

Embrace sustainability

Developer Michael Tevis had never heard of the Framework Plan, but he turned in an offer that hit most of its themes. He wanted to turn both remaining buildings into affordable art studios and “makers spaces” with a public amphitheater and courtyard between them.

Tevis has been turning old buildings into community spaces and studios for artists and creatives in the Bay Area for years. Five years ago, he reclaimed the 1914 Ford Building on Southeast Division Street, where Model T Fords were once assembled. Now crowds of Portlanders assemble for events in its 6,000-square-foot lobby, and start-up entrepreneurs test their dreams.

He has repurposed five industrial and commercial buildings in Southeast Portland and one in Salem, with more in the pipeline.

He also recently co-founded the nonprofit ArtFusion.io to promote art, small business and urban enrichment.

But Tevis will be the first to tell you he is not politically savvy and was not prepared for what it would take to persuade PDC to let him take a low-cost run at saving the 1928 Feed Mill, if not both buildings.

Tevis offered to pay $1,000 for each mill building and promised to create “display space, art studios, performance space and small makers studios.” He expected PDC to remove lead paint and old equipment inside the structures before acquisition, tasks he estimated could cost the agency a total of $500,000-$1 million for both buildings.

PDC staff wasn’t impressed with his bid, calling it a “de minimis (too trivial to consider) land offer and requiring that PDC invest significantly in the buildings in order to provide them free of all structural and environmental issues. … This proposal required a PDC subsidy that was substantially greater than available PDC resources and was based on cost assumptions that were generated prior to newly discovered conditions.”

Removal of a wharf this year uncovered sketchy foundations under the Feed Mill, causing it to sink 4-6 inches in one corner.

Tevis told the Examiner later he considered that amount of settling trivial in an 88-year-old building and nothing he hasn’t overcome in other projects, such as the Dairy Building he is rehabilitating on Southeast Eighth Avenue. It sits on old sawdust fill, he said.

“These buildings are in terrible condition when you start out,” he said. “I’m not afraid of that.”

Tevis said he also doesn’t aim to create Class A, like-new spaces.

“We’ve done many different buildings in different ways to economize on costs,” he said. “They don’t need to be finished to a high standard.”

That often means gritty spaces air conditioned by operable windows and Cadet heaters. But spaces where creative ventures can thrive.

Tevis planned to rehabilitate the Feed Mill by generating donations and grants through his nonprofit organization. He hoped to create small spaces affordable to artists and small businesses. At his other Portland buildings, he charges about $1 per square foot a month for nonprofits and $1.75 for profit-making tenants.

Tevis appeared before the commission Sept. 14 to persuade the body to give his proposal another chance. He explained that his proposal is based on broad estimates, and if selected he could get firm numbers.

Commissioner Mark Edlen was interested, confirming that Tevis was willing to take on the Feed Mill alone without the Flour Mill. Edlen also asked how much time he would need to provide a firm estimate.

Tevis said three to six months.

While Edlen and Commissioner Alisha Moreland-Capuia voted against the motion to demolish the Feed Mill, they were one short of a majority.

Tavo Cruz, a commission member living in Northwest Portland and the past president of the Northwest District Association, told the Examiner Tevis’ idea “sounds great” but Cruz considered his numbers hypothetical and unrealistic.

If it were a serious offer, Cruz wondered, why had he not talked to PDC staff so he could better flesh out his proposal. Tevis assumed that process should begin after he, the only party interested in the Feed Mill, was chosen to pursue a binding agreement.

Tevis can’t understand why PDC was in such a hurry to dispose of the Feed Mill. The charge that he was asking too much of the agency also baffled him because the $1 million it will spend to demolish the Feed Mill is two to four times as much as it would pay under his plan to save it.

He may not have connected with members of the Portland Development Commission, but the next speaker at the witness table shared his perspective.

David Dysert, representing the Pearl District Neighborhood Association, which has long championed turning Centennial Mills into a public attraction, said, “Portland central city planning and visioning has for decades declared the importance of celebrating the river and creating landmarks dedicated to showcasing the history of this river, so it is all the more inexcusable to be tearing down this one remaining historic site along our waterfront.

“This is a complete failure of stewardship of a significant public asset through willful neglect.”

The commission vote for demolition was 3-2. Edlen and Moreland-Capuia did not explain their no votes. Chairman Tom Kelly, William Myers and Cruz voted yes.