Can’t afford to pay the threefold increase for your annual parking permit in the Northwest District?

No problem.

The citizen advisors governing the Zone M parking program decided to exempt low-income residents from the increase, allowing them to renew in September at the current rate of $60 price instead of $180.

The discount applies to the broadest definition of low income: households earning 80 percent of the area median income ($41,100 for an individual, $46,950 for two people or $58,650 for four)

A stricter low-income standard, requiring poverty-level income certified by food stamp or public housing programs, was rejected as providing no help for many residents who struggle to get by. Likewise, a partial discount for those above poverty level but well below median income was vetoed after discussion.

The dilemma with the 80 percent AMI standard is in verifying income, since no third-party agencies issue award letters, as is the case for poverty-level programs. The committee decided to accept self-certification of income.

Northwest Parking Stakeholders Advisory Committee member Ron Walters said he prefers an easy application process and dealing with abuse later if it becomes a problem.

SAC member Karen Karlsson said the volume of low-income discounts requested may say something else: “We may find out how many poor people live here.”