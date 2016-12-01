Linnton community upset by unannounced removal of raised median they felt made crossing highway safer

The abrupt removal of a small median island on U.S. 30 in Linnton hit a nerve among locals for whom walking across the busy four-lane highway is a fearful proposition.

Although installed in 2002 by the Oregon Department of Transportation as a safety island to protect pedestrians, the “nonstandard” traffic feature was removed by ODOT in late September “due to the safety issues and past crashes.”

ODOT officials say the median at Northwest 107th Avenue caused hazards for emergency vehicles, impeded truck turns and was too small to provide real safety.

Linntonites counter that they have no other place to cross the highway safely. It’s at an intersection children cross to reach the Linnton Community Center and a bus stop.

“It’s our only crosswalk, essentially,” said Shawn Looney, chair of the Linnton Neighborhood Association.

Many remember the death of a 14-year-old local boy who was struck by a van while attempting to cross at this intersection in 2001, a tragedy that galvanized the community and led to installation of the broad median strip along Linnton’s commercial strip.

Making the situation worse, locals say, ODOT never discussed the change with the neighborhood in multiple previous meetings about a repaving project that is nearing completion.

The neighborhood association voted unanimously Oct. 2 to ask ODOT to replace the safety island. The agency has yet to formally respond.

“If they tell us ‘no,’ we’re going to go to battle, I think,” Looney said. “We really want this. It’s not just Linntonites. It’s other people who pick up their kids from the community center.”

In response, ODOT spokeswoman Susan Hanson offered a prepared statement justifying the removal without giving a clear yes or no.

“That is the only crossing in Linnton, and a person ought to have a right to cross the street,” said local activist Pat Wagner, who has been furiously emailing ODOT officials. “Kids ought to have a right to cross the highway. High school kids should have a right to get off and cross safely. This is outrageous.”

A show of public process, an abrupt decision

ODOT staffers, including Hanson and Shelli Romero, came to multiple Linnton neighborhood association meetings over an 18-month period leading up to the project, which involves sidewalk and other changes in the right of way. In an email to community members, Hanson touted the agency’s “robust public process.”

Yet the removal of the pedestrian island was not included in plans shown to Linnton residents. “It wasn’t part of the original presentation,” Hanson admits. “As the project moved into construction, the island was reassessed,” ODOT’s statement notes.

“They removed it without even asking,” Looney said. “[ODOT spokeswoman Shelli] Romero just said ‘Hey, we’re taking it out, end of discussion. It’s not negotiable, we’ve taken it out and we’re not putting it back.’”

In the last decade, there have been eight crashes within 25 feet of the island, ODOT’s statement notes, including hitting the island. Three caused injuries and five resulted in property damage.

School buses stop by the Linnton Community Center at the only marked crosswalk in the area.

“Given that there is truck traffic needing to turn three directions at the Northwest 107th intersection … a larger island would not accommodate these turns,” the ODOT response said. “Now, trucks have more space to make left turns.”

“ODOT has concluded … that safety will be improved by removing the island,” a Sept. 23 update on the agency’s website states.

Linnton resident Brian Hoop said the road is one of several ODOT-managed arteries in Portland on which “movement of freight prioritized over traffic calming and pedestrian safety.”

‘Both points of view’

Phil Selinger, a former planning director at TriMet and board president of Oregon Walks, said there are many ways ODOT can prioritize pedestrian safety as part of its larger repaving project in Linnton—but taking out the pedestrian island is “kind of like throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”

“ODOT needs to get their act together and respect the fact that you have a community there,” Selinger said.

Selinger, who is not involved with the current controversy, recalls meetings with ODOT officials who were planning the pedestrian island more than a decade ago.

Removing the island was “a big deal” that involved a lot of planning when ODOT put it in, he said.

Recently, though, ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton told KGW-TV, “We’ve had a lot of complaints of people asking us to take this thing out.”

When the Examiner asked about those complaints, Hamilton declined to share numbers or documentation. “We don’t have a catalog of all that stuff,” he said, noting the agency receives comments from “all across the spectrum.”

Selinger said it’s crucial for public projects like ODOT’s repaving to balance motorists’ and pedestrians’ needs.

“How many pedestrians have almost been hit trying to cross the street out there?” Selinger wondered. “You’ve got to look at it from both points of view.”

Traveling through a community

The island was originally installed as part of safety upgrades underwritten by federal and Metro grants applied for by Linnton activists, including Wagner. It did not receive state funds.

The project’s purpose was “to remind motorists that they are traveling through a community,” ODOT’s statement reads.

Auto and truck traffic is heavy, and slowing it down to the posted 35 mph speed limit is a challenge. The 700-foot-long median strip through the community is planted with trees to visually cue drivers that they aren’t on the open road. Signboards at either end of Linnton flash the speed of each passing vehicle.

But infrastructure can only do so much.

“I didn’t see a lot of people obeying the speed limit when I was there,” Hamilton said.

Hanson said that the safest way for pedestrians to get across is by simply following the crosswalk signal, not stopping in an unsafe island between four lanes of traffic. She notes that the amount of time the pedestrian crosswalk signal there reads “WALK” is longer than normal: “two or three times” the standard for an urban area.

“We can’t put in a larger island,” Hanson said.

A national study concluded that pedestrian crossing islands “may reduce pedestrian crashes by 46 percent and motor vehicle crashes by up to 39 percent.”

To which ODOT counters, “Given that this is a very small and non-standard island, much of that information does not apply in this circumstance.”

Of course, all of this was true in 2002 when ODOT installed the raised median for safety reasons.

It’s a point the people of Linnton keep bringing up.