Impacts on neighborhood a larger question down the road

Last spring, Hannah needed an apartment in a hurry. As a full-time nurse and part-time yoga instructor, she didn’t have much time for extensive apartment hunting. When she spotted a vacancy in Footprint NW, the micro-apartment building at 2250 NW Thurman St., and she grabbed it immediately.

She didn’t even blanch upon learning her unit would be only 200 square feet.

No kitchen? No problem. Though some units, like Hannah’s, come with a mini-fridge and small microwave, residents are expected to share two common kitchens on each floor.

“This suits me just fine,” says Hannah (who asked that her last name not be used).

She shed some belongings, stored others in a friend’s garage and now lives with a few of her favorite things in compact serenity.

“I like it,” she said, looking over her books and artwork. “It makes me want to get rid of even more stuff.”

Most of the floor space is taken up by her queen size bed, with also serves as a couch, computer work station and place to store things under.

“It helps that by nature I’m a tidy person,” she said. “Basically all I do is sleep here. In the morning—shower, coffee, get dressed and out.”

She seldom runs into other tenants. Since the common kitchens are rarely used, the most likely places to meet residents are the hallways and laundry room.

Life in an ultra-small environment is nothing new to those in the tiny house movement or those who live on boats or in repurposed closets in Manhattan. What is unique is the trend toward entire micro-apartment complexes.

The 150-unit Freedom Center, at 1430 NW Pettygrove St., completed in 2012, was the first large-scale micro-apartment building in Portland. Its 280-square foot units rent for about $1,100 a month.

Footprint units are 150-200 square feet and rent for $850-$975 including utilities. That’s still higher than many older—and more ample—studio apartments in the district, but finding one that is vacant is a chore.

Footprint NW is an offshoot of Seattle-based Footprint Investments. The North American micro-apartment movement began in Seattle in 2009. Nearly 1,800 shared-kitchen micro units were built there in 2013 until regulation put a damper on their construction.

Footprint NW has two buildings in Portland, including one in Hollywood.

Hannah, who has never used the kitchen down the hall, finds the location ideal. She rides the streetcar to and from work, and she likes being a stone’s throw from Northwest 23rd Avenue.

“There are so many good places (to eat) around the corner,” she said.

For some, the kitchen situation is a deal breaker. When Christine Hill moved to Portland from Ohio, she fell in love with the Northwest neighborhood and checked out the Footprint building.

“The apartments were nice, if you don’t mind living in a dorm room,” she said. “But I’m too old to share a kitchen.”

Even if seldom used, the common kitchens have served a purpose. They allowed the developer to pay the city’s system development charges as if it had only eight apartments instead of 40.

That’s a matter between the developer and the city. Other aspects of the Footprint model do, however, raise questions in the neighborhood.

Parking, for one.

Footprint NW provides no parking spaces for the residents. The developer has claimed only 10 percent of renters in these kinds of buildings have cars, but no specific data has been offered and most neighborhood representatives doubt the ratio could be that low.

Hannah has a car but rarely uses it, and for now on-street parking hasn’t been difficult to find. That could soon change as more buildings with limited or no parking fill in the north end of the district.

“Even if only half the residents have cars, where are they going to park them?” asked Karen Karlsson, president of the Northwest District Association and a development consultant. “Maybe they don’t have the same ratio of car ownership [as conventional apartments], but every new car added to the neighborhood that has to park on the street is one too many and it doesn’t matter where they come from.”

City Council recently authorized possible limits on the number of parking permits issued in the district, and Karlsson said some percentage of occupants of no-parking buildings may not be eligible to park in the street in the future.

“We are still waiting to see how many parking permits are pulled from those buildings,” she said.

“As someone who has been in the neighborhood a long time, both affordability and parking are important topics that affect the livability of the neighborhood,” Karlsson continued. “We need to have housing across the spectrum of incomes to keep the diversity in the neighborhood that makes it an appealing place to live.

“Are micro-units good for the neighborhood? For me it is too early to know. Right now, I think they are too expensive for what they are, but maybe they won’t be able to raise their rents as much over time and will become some of the more affordable units.”