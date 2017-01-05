The rebuilding of buildings, businesses and lives from the mammoth Oct. 19 natural gas explosion at Northwest 23rd and Glisan is a story of resilience. And loss.

One can admire the survival instincts of The Tank, the well-named cat that survived the blast in the severely impacted Dosha Salon building with “no ill effects,” per owner Bob Sacks.

Or you can mourn Mau Mau, his wife Ann’s cat, who was the “shop cat” at Fetch Eyewear and did not survive the explosion.

You can celebrate the heroic work of emergency responders, who evacuated people as structures filled with gas, the fact that no humans died, and the return of two injured firefighters and two injured police officers to duty.

Or you can mourn the months of rehabilitation ahead for Portland firefighter Lt. Peter St. John, who suffered two broken legs. (At least three other people were injured, but little is known about them.)

Art Work Rebels owner Jason Kundell has already leased a new downtown space for his tattoo shop, helped in part by an online fundraiser that exceeded its $50,000 goal. A separate local fundraiser for affected businesses and employees, organized by Hip Hound and Tender Loving Empire, raised nearly $10,000.

Even so, it’s still not clear whether affected businesses, such as Art Work Rebels and Portland Bagelworks, will endure long.

Art Work Rebels lost its schedule book, which had months of appointments not recorded elsewhere, some for clients flying in from overseas, said Erin Kundell, Jason’s wife. The Kundells are preparing for a court battle with insurance companies and going into an “immense amount of debt” in the effort to relocate to an unfinished space. Kundell’s six independent contractors are struggling to provide for families of their own.

Kim Fischer, owner of Portland Bagelworks, whose space was obliterated, declined to comment. One online comment on Yelp summarized the situation:

“Um I love this place but it literally just blew up,” wrote “Kelly M” about the shop, which Martha Stewart once featured in a blog post. “Hoping and praying everyone is okay.”

Ritual Adornments owner Joel Mikkalson feels blessed to be alive, but his business was looted of a $6,000 tray of silver two days after the explosion, he said. Potential costs to clean unusual wood, stone, glass and metal jewelry could reach tens of thousands of dollars.

“We had to do all this research on professionally cleaning this stuff,” he said. “There’s ultrasonics, there’s different detergents. Smoke is an acid, and it gets spots on metals, and it ruins wood, so some things aren’t going to be salvageable.”

Portland Bureau of Emergency Management’s Felicia Heaton and Jonna Papaefthimiou have focused on helping businesses get back up and running, including working with Jason Kundell to obtain 50 percent discounts on Bureau of Development Services permits for the new space.

“Joel said he’s going to be OK. Jason said he’s going to be okay,” Heaton said. “Portland Bagelworks—we’re worried about them. We’ve offered them assistance as much as we can, as far as connecting them to resources.”

Jason and Erin Kundell sound more stressed than OK.

“My rent is going up dramatically. My buildout costs are huge, easily double the [$55,000 raised through] GoFundMe,” Jason Kundell said. “I plan on surviving it. But I can’t count on the insurance any time soon. It’s been incredibly challenging.”

“It’s been a couple months of not any money coming into the family. So that gets really hard really fast.”

Perhaps a little harder during the holidays, given that Erin Kundell is now in her third trimester of pregnancy.

‘Mixed bag’

“I think it’s a mixed bag,” said Bob Sacks. “I think everyone would like to be resilient.”

At Umpqua Bank, whose front windows were destroyed, a facilities manager oversaw the installation of new front windows Dec. 20 said the bank’s physical building would be back to 100 percent by mid-January.

Across the street, neighbor Sheila Reeves, 73, gaped at the pile of burnt rubble on the northeast corner of the intersection.

“It’s terrifying—it looks like a war zone,” Reeves said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Real estate developer Robert Ball’s office is in the Umpqua Bank building, and he was walking his dog when the explosion happened. The dog was seriously cut by flying glass from the explosion, and bled all over Ball’s couch. He said he felt like a truck hit him.

“To me, seeing that building just blow to smithereens in front of my eyes is something I’ll never forget. It blew into small pieces. I can’t begin to describe how loud it was.”

“When all this is all done, I want to have a 23rd and Glisan party,” Ball said. “I want to close down the intersection and have a really great thing. It’s kind of like a resiliency party.”

‘Fighting to prove we have losses’

In the aftermath of the blast, news outlets carried stories of the quick actions by emergency responders, who evacuated buildings as they filled up with gas.

“The most amazing thing about the whole thing was that nobody was killed,” Bob Sacks said.

In the longer term, though, there may be looming battles over insurance settlements, potential impact to businesses due to lane closures and parking scarcity—and some businesses are fighting for their survival.

According to updates from Neighbors West/Northwest, the restoration company on site was working with the state Department of Environmental Quality to assess whether asbestos removal would require further closures of 23rd Avenue.

Asked about moving back to a rebuilt space, Mikkalson notes that the construction projects in the area were impediments to business even before the disaster.

“It’s going to be hard to conduct business in a construction zone,” he said. “All that parking right there had already been a nightmare before the explosion,” he said.

A Nov. 2 Nob Hill Business Association special meeting with city officials, local business owners and Michael Bass, president of Loy Clark Pipeline, whose worker ruptured the natural gas pipeline, causing the blast.

President Michael Bass and local business owners and residents was marked by pointed questions.

For the Kundells, those questions have only deepened.

“Honestly, insurance hasn’t done anything,” Erin Kundell said. “Loy Clark Pipeline really did a poor job of making people feel like they were taking responsibility.”

The Kundells plan to fight Loy Clark’s insurer, Liberty Mutual, in court.

“We’re basically fighting to prove that we have losses,” Erin Kundell said. “The homework on our end is just incredible.

She and her husband were hiring experts who could establish the value of his many rare Japanese tattoo art drawings and books.

“We’re not expecting to win, either. When you go up against companies like this, we’re not assuming we’ll get a payday.”

Loy Clark spokeswoman Andrea Fonkert said Liberty Mutual has already settled “many” claims, “but the specific dollar amount is confidential.”

“Anyone that called to make a claim was contacted by adjusters to work through the details of the claim and get them the help they need,” she said.

Loy Clark is a Tualatin-based company with decades of local history. It’s owned by Bismarck, N.D.-based MDU Resources Group Inc.

Not a tornado or wildfire

City emergency response officials emphasize that recovery from a disaster of this magnitude doesn’t happen overnight. Even as the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management’s “RecoverNW23” efforts, led by Heaton and Papaefthimiou, begin “scaling down,” in Heaton’s words, they’ll continue to help those who need them.

Sacks said it’s likely to be 18 months before the building that housed the Dosha Salon and his residence—in which The Tank survived—is repaired, and two years before the Portland Bagelworks/Art Work Rebels/Fetch Eyewear building on the corner—in which Mau Mau died—is replaced. He said the new corner building will be a new design not modeled on the old structure.

Buildings across the street should be back to 100 percent by January, though it’s not clear how much the explosion may have reduced sales during the holiday season.

Erin Kundell said the city’s response, which has involved numerous shopping-oriented, media-friendly events organized by the mayor’s office and PBEM, has been more theoretical than concrete.

“You can only get your picture taken next to the mayor so many times before you’re like, ‘Okay, I’m going to spend my time a different way.’ I do feel like, I don’t know, we’re on our own, truly.”

Heaton said the city can only do so much. Helping stimulate commerce by organizing high-profile events with local politicians is one way her agency can help, she said.

“We don’t necessarily have a pot of money that we can tap into to hand over to the businesses that were affected. When it comes down to it, there are emergencies that happen to businesses all the time.”

Visit GoFundMe.com fundraisers for Rebuild Portland Bagelworks and Art Work Rebels to contribute.