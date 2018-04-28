The Pearl District Neighborhood Association is considering compromise on the proposed Fremont Place Apartments in the weeks before a May 10 City Council hearing that could decide the fate of their appeal.

Architects for the Texas-based developer, Lincoln Property Group, have modified the design that was rejected in March by the City Council. The council reversed itself last month to see if a revised plan could move forward.

Mayor Ted Wheeler takes a narrower view of the design flaws than some of his colleagues. Wheeler has focused on the substandard width of the public greenway, which would have been pinched down to 13 feet at one point in the earlier design. The new plan provides a 20-foot-wide walkway.

Commissioner Amanda Fritz said the design failed in many ways, as evidenced by the need to request seven zoning code modifications.

“This proposal is trying to do too much on a site that does not have that capacity,” Fritz said in March.

Revised plans would still need four code modifications.

Project architect Tim Wybenga of TVA Architects presented the new plans to the PDNA planning committee April 17. The board called a special meeting April 26 to decide whether to deem them good enough and drop its appeal or to push ahead for a council decision.

A PDNA announcement inviting members to attend the Thursday, May 10, 2 p.m., council meeting summarized the stakes:

“While the neighborhood was successful in at least forcing some change of the design, if City Council fails to address all the issues of this project, there is a possibility that the neighborhood and the city will lose out to an inferior development that will set a bad precedent.”

A brief filed by PDNA’s attorney, Jeffrey Kleinman, outlined the desired outcome if council upholds its appeal, forcing Lincoln to reapply under the new Central City 2035 Plan.

“PDNA would prefer a taller structure,” Kleinman wrote. “A 250-foot slender tower set back the required 50 feet from the river would not only obscure far less of the Fremont Bridge, preserving important view corridors, but would better preserve the usefulness and attractiveness of the greenway.

“At the same time, it would have the desired public benefit of supplying inclusionary housing.”