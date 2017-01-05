City backtracks after inviting big dreams of future Forest Park facilities

Adding an entrance to Forest Park along Highway 30 is an old idea that has moldered on the shelf for two decades.

No sparks emitted from a sentence in a 1995 park master plan suggesting installation of a drinking fountain, restrooms, parking lot and a trailhead.

Twenty years later, the Oregon Legislature approved a $1.5 million grant, the city chipped in $800,000 and plans kicked into overdrive. Portland Parks & Recreation paid a consulting firm $113,000 last fall to guide a public participation process envisioning major structures and elaborate recreational facilities.

Citizens were invited via a November workshop and an online survey to react to 120 photographs and drawings of park improvements. The images included a multistory interpretive center, a cable railway, restaurants and food carts, Grade A classrooms, a lookout tower, a zip line, an aerial tram, skateboard ramps and a parking lot large enough for rows of buses.

Many citizens who participated in the exercise considered it over the top, if not a defilement of the wilderness park. Although SurveyMonkey, the platform used by the bureau, can provide instant results, PP&R managers said the flood of 1,200 respondents so the tabulation process that temporary workers were hired, and the counts are still not completed. The same managers acknowledged that many of the survey participants left critical comments.

A preliminary reading of the results and imminent news coverage caused PP&R officials to flip into damage control. The photos had suddenly become too radioactive to disseminate further. Parks spokesman Mark Ross initially turned over a few nature scenes to the NW Examiner while claiming he didn’t know if the survey included any pictures of buildings.

Ross repeatedly downplayed the importance of the pictures while delaying their release. Had he been negotiating to block publication of the more extreme photos or to characterize them according to his wishes, he would not have had to change a word.

“Again, please know—and it is important that readers understand—that the intent of those images is to strictly stimulate discussion between PP&R and the community,” he emailed Dec. 13. “The images do NOT represent any final nor desired features of the Forest Park entrance/visitor center project.”

After four email exchanges that resulted in no accord to limit their usage, Ross at last turned over the images. They are public records, after all.

His last plea, written Dec. 19, was, “It concerns me that after all our recent correspondence, you still frame the buildings as facilities we ‘propose.’”

How had pictures once thought an appropriate part of public outreach become too volatile for further for distribution?

Results of the survey, which would have shown which images were liked and disliked by participants, were not available by press time. But if comments collected independently by the Examiner are typical, the reactions were not only negative; they raised serious policy and procedural questions.

Reversing policy

Marcy Houle, who wrote the book on Forest Park, “One City’s Wilderness,” was out front in responding to PP&R’s trial balloon.

“I was horrified,” Houle wrote. “Climbing walls? A tramway? Restaurants? Skate parks? Zip lines? In our beautiful and natural and wild Forest Park?”

“[The] survey … shows a 180-degree change in philosophy and management of Forest Park leaning in the direction of changing the well-loved natural area into something akin to Disneyland.”

Catherine Thompson, Houle’s frequent partner in Forest Park advocacy, emailed Parks Commissioner Amanda Fritz about her concerns:

“I am seriously alarmed by this survey. Did you see it and authorize it? I am wondering what the RFP for the consultant said. Is there a way to get a copy of that? Did it require that he follow the Forest Park Natural Resources Management Plan?

The online questionnaire forced respondents into inappropriate choices, Thompson said, such as picking three favored images, even when “all of the suggestions were not desirable and in some cases not allowed uses.”

The two opinion leaders weren’t the only ones who hated the survey.

“Please do not turn Forest Park into Forest Amusement Park,” Theresa Ford advised City Commissioner Amanda Fritz and park officials in an email after seeing the proposals.

“I am appalled and opposed to these proposals,” wrote Elaine Ryak.

“We and our neighbors will vigorously oppose any ‘Coney Island’ schemes that stray from the Forest Park Natural Resources Master Plan,” wrote Michael Willhite and Nancy Pole-Willhite.

“Why on earth are you are proposing activities and structures that violate the ordinance and environmental zoning law—the Forest Park Natural Resources Management Plan—that mandates protection of the natural environment and a place for quiet reflection and passive use?” wrote Don Jacobson in a letter to parks officials. “I am very disturbed by the direction of Portland Parks to use parks as high-impact destination resorts, to the detriment of the current users.”

Besides seeming to violate the master plan, which proscribes new facilities that compromise the ecological health of the park, no funding is in sight to build almost any of the options presented to the public.

Aiming high

How did Portland Parks and Recreation allow its reach to so exceed its grasp?

The 1995 master plan included broad visions for the park 200 years into the future. The imagery for 2195 suggested “the park’s major entrance is located one block off St. Helens Highway and includes a fully staffed education center, ranger station and accessible facilities. Walking and bicycle tours are guided by Friends of Forest Park volunteers. …. The South Unit (of the park) entertains 1.5 million visitors each year.”

That may have been futuristic musing, but parks officials in recent years have consistently planned for growth, which has a logical link to sparking interest in new park facilities.

Long before funds for the new entrance were secured, the Parks Bureau boldly advanced the goal of opening more of Forest Park to mountain biking. The possibility of building new bike trails and converting pedestrian-only paths to shared use has had park advocates on edge since 2003, when Parks Director Michael Abbate recommended “building a portion of single track adjacent to Fire Lane 3.”

The matter of encouraging more intense use and development in the park has remained a heated subject ever since. In November, five citizens—including Portland historian Chet Orloff and representatives of the Garden Club and the Federation of Western Outdoor Clubs and Trail Clubs of Oregon—addressed City Council, urging the body to uphold tradition and law and resist calls to expand bicycle access to the park.

So the invitation to consider elaborate development as part of the new entrance project was not seen in a vacuum, and parks staff members had reason to be braced for criticism.

Will not be built

Parks Public Involvement Manager Elizabeth Kennedy-Wong said the survey images were meant merely to elicit responses.

“We are not going to build any of this,” Kennedy-Wong told the Examiner.

But in the next sentence, she said the survey presented “the continuum of what you might see.”

That’s how the bureau characterizes the outreach effort now, but those who participated in the workshop and online survey were not given those caveats. They were invited to: “Shape the vision for the Forest Park entrance and nature center. … Help us shape the vision for this project and show us how you could imagine using this exciting park amenity!”

“When I heard people discussing options at the open house and putting on their dots, it was just that,” Houle said. “All the ideas presented appeared to be acceptable options. Why else would they be there to put your dots on? There was nothing about they were not meant to be taken literally.”

Encouraging brainstorming is one thing, but is it fair to offer options that would violate current law and policy?

“We reject the frame of the question,” replied Ross in an email. “Getting reactions of all sorts is what the survey and open house intended. We are at such an early stage, we have no design to vet against about permitting, land-use law, etc.

“Throughout the project development, we will make sure that we are in full compliance with all applicable regulations,” he wrote.

Even if significant construction projects had legal, public and financial support, there’s the matter of maintaining and staffing new facilities.

Three years ago, Commissioner Fritz met with Westside neighborhood representatives about park facilities they wanted for this part of the city. Repeatedly, they advised her to maintain and repair existing infrastructure before considering new construction. The use-what-you-have ethic has been cultivated by years of deferred maintenance; PP&R can afford only one full-time ranger for the entire 5,200-acre park, and a broken pedestrian bridge took years to repair. Knowing there isn’t enough staffing as it is, parks advocates are leery about encouraging more elaborate projects that will further divide maintenance and staffing resources.

“Many Portlanders are opposed to creating an expensive visitors center for Forest Park, especially in this time of park funding cutbacks,” Houle said.

“I am alarmed that with the millions of dollars of unmet maintenance needs in parks that these kinds of structures are even being considered,” Thompson added.

Instead, they are drawn to the idea of a “virtual visitors center,” based on phone apps with maps, photos and histories. It could save “tons of money” that could be better spent on park maintenance, Houle said.