Leadership admits things have been ‘a mess,’ aims to reconnect with members

If the first step to recovery is facing up to one’s failings, Food Front Cooperative Grocery’s new leaders are on their way.

In the first interview granted the NW Examiner since its 2014 cover story, “Co-op Crash,” Food Front General Manager Eamon Molloy and board member Ted Coonfield sat down with the Examiner editor last month.

“I had no idea what kind of a mess I was walking into,” Coonfield reflected regarding his entree to the board a year ago.

Coonfield, a professional consultant who has advised private and nonprofit boards of directors around the country, said co-op leadership had grown insular, shielding itself from accountability and blaming its woes on critical news coverage.

Coonfield originally had no intention of playing more than a short-term troubleshooting role. Yet he’s still around.

“I was going to be on the board for three months,” he said. “Now it’s been a year. I’m only here because we’re turning it around.”

Coonfield attributes the turnaround to hiring the right general manager (Molloy, whom he also hired to manage the Hillsdale Farmers Market, which Coonfield co-founded in 2002), addressing financial issues and reforming the board. Four of the five board members have joined since mid-2015.

Seven managers in place when Molloy was hired are gone, and their replacements are “the best ever,” in Coonfield’s judgment.

A contract was finally signed with United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555 a rancorous year after workers voted to unionize in June 2015.

“We aren’t there yet,” said Coonfield, but he is optimistic about the current direction.

Bad old days

He pulled no punches in describing how bad things were.

Things went south, in his mind, shortly after he offered to join a dwindling board in early 2015.

“I’ve done board consulting all over America,” he said, a credential cutting no ice with those judging his worthiness.

“I was a known quantity,” he continued, noting that he served a term on the board beginning in 2008, when Food Front opened the Hillsdale store. “I left in good standing.

All they had to do was appoint me.”

Instead, they ran him through an exhaustive vetting process that included the “most extensive board application I’ve ever seen.”

While board seats remained vacant, and the board dwindled to three members, a ready and able Coonfield sat on the sidelines for a year.

He found that the barriers to entry shielded an entrenched cadre that wasn’t “minding the store.”

For one, the books showed operating losses every year since the Hillsdale store opened.

Despite seething worker dissatisfaction and angry members demanding to be heard at monthly board meetings, the board had refused to consider Holly Jarvis, the general manager for 22 years, as a possible source of the problem.

The board was “protecting a general manager when it shouldn’t have,” Coonfield said.

According to a “policy governance” model, the board was to stay out of operational matters. It refused to be a sounding board for complaints about Jarvis’ performance.

Coonfield faulted the board for hiding behind rules and protocols that shut out the valid concerns of member-owners. He particularly disliked a “one voice” policy that made it impossible for the board to dialogue with members. The board contended that it could not respond to questions at meetings without first deliberating and reaching a unified position. Answers were promised at a later date but tended to never materialize.

Coonfield said the board “misinterpreted and misused the one-voice policy.”

By taking general concepts to illogical extremes, “a dissonance between our rhetoric and reality” emerged, he said.

“The Food Front board just screwed up,” he said. “We were not engaged with the ownership.”

Molloy has introduced a candor not seen of Food Front general managers in decades. In a report to co-op owners in October, Molloy wrote that sales at the Thurman Street store had declined more than 30 percent in the year since New Seasons opened nearby.

“The adjustments we have been making internally haven’t been enough. Our leadership team is taking full responsibility,” he wrote.

Molloy has taken on the dual role of managing the Northwest store while serving as general manager for the two-store co-op.

The co-op further buttressed its bottom line in October when it decided to sell a rental house on Northwest 23rd Place next to its parking lot.

Workers perspective

Adam Bristow and Luna Enriquez, who led the successful unionizing effort, appreciate the change in attitude represented by their general manager. Both work at the Thurman store; he, the last four years and she, two and a half.

“Eamon’s a great guy,” Enriquez said. “He’s really awesome with people; he wants to do the right thing.”

But there’s a bigger story that has them rethinking what Food Front has become.

Bristow and Enriquez remember the tough times and demeaning treatment of the Jarvis era, and they assumed her replacement would be an improvement. Instead, a consultant whom Bristow called “horrendous” filled her seat for most of 2016. That interim general manager was recruited through the National Co+op Grocers, of which Food Front is a member.

“They told us that our board was inexperienced and needed help,” Bristow said. “It seemed we were in good hands. We were wrong.

“A few months later, Peg Nolan became our GM (while she was still a consultant with CDS Consulting Co-op). She started changing our stores to sell more conventional products and was even more authoritarian and threatening than our previous GM. Worker morale was shattered.

“Meanwhile, our board remained quiet,” he continued. “They were told to speak with ‘one voice,’ and at board meetings they listened but never answered questions. During the public portion of the board meetings, no details were discussed. Then they’d have member-owners and workers leave, and they’d hold an executive session, which we weren’t privy to.”

Management’s efforts to thwart the union resulted in a cash settlement for violating labor standards, a settlement the board chose to pay rather than offer an apology.

Replacing Nolan with Molloy as general manager didn’t lead to the about-face the union leaders hoped for. Even fresh faces on the board didn’t seem to bring the missing ingredient.

Bristow and Enriquez were ready for a global explanation as to how a member-owned cooperative could remain so undemocratic and dysfunctional.

In September, it all began to make sense.

Nationwide pattern

A new website created by co-op members in New Mexico, Take Back the Co-op, connected the pieces. Launched by two members of the La Montañita Co-op, which has four stores in Albuquerque, it reported that co-ops associated the NCG were systematically advised to hire consultants from CDS Consulting Co-op, which in turn recommends heavy reliance on United Natural Foods Inc. as a wholesale supplier.

Django Zeaman said that within a week of launching the website, co-op people in 11 states contacted them, and he has since talked with more than 20 co-ops. At least one, in Albany, N.Y., has recently installed new leadership by applying the information and philosophy of Take Back the Co-op.

Zeaman said his own co-op won all four vacant seats in a board election last month and seems on the verge of becoming the second U.S. co-op “taken back” by an owners’ revolt.

Advice from NCG and CDS consistently favors expansion and adding new stores, he said, even when that course has imperiled many co-ops, including Food Front. Troubled co-ops almost invariably turn to NCG and the CDS consultants it recommends. NCG also loans money to co-ops in trouble, as was the case in Portland.

Food Front is far from alone in adopting standardized bylaw and policy changes from the out-of-town experts. Policy governance and speaking with one voice are two of the techniques that Zeaman said are used to weaken boards and disconnect them from their members.

According to Take Back the Co-op (takebackthecoop.com):

Three major organizations play a role in the current issues facing co-ops:

CDS Consulting is a group of about 40 consultants who advise co-op boards to outsource an increasing number of services to them: architectural plans for new stores, hiring general managers, labor and management practices, loans for new projects, how to “handle” member-owners who disagree, etc. At multiple co-ops, board presidents became CDS consultants after their co-ops expanded under CDS advisement.

National Co+op Grocers is an association of 143 co-ops. NCG’s mission is to create a “virtual chain” of co-ops by promoting standardization and providing loans. They negotiate contracts for each co-op with a major food distributor, United Natural Foods, Inc.

UNFI is a publicly traded corporation that does $8 billion in revenue per year. NCG co-ops are one of their major distribution channels. Numerous influential people at CDS and NCG used to work for UNFI.

Another criticism of reliance on the major wholesaler is that it reduces the share of fresh and local foods purchased by co-ops.

NCG issued a statement in response to the broadside, but it was general, essentially emphasizing that co-ops are autonomous and controlled by their local owners. The Examiner asked C.E. Pugh, chief operating officer of NCG to comment, but in keeping with his practice of the past two years, he refused.

“It seems you are developing a story with a preconceived position rather than seeking to take an objective approach and report facts,” he wrote in an email. “As a result, we are declining your request for an interview.”

The conspiracy theory hit home with Bristow and Enriquez.

“The problem is so much bigger than we thought,” Enriquez told the Examiner.

While appreciating Molloy’s good intentions, they see their general manager “pulled in different directions” by his board and the unseen forces outlined in Take Back the Co-op.

Conspiracy denied

Coonfield and Molloy have read the website, but they don’t buy it.

“I don’t see the national conspiracy as articulated in Take Back the Co-op,” said Coonfield. “NCG involvement in Food Front probably saved us.”

“We don’t feel manipulated by them,” added Molloy. “Thanks to UNFI, I can get pricing down.”

Molloy said the bulk purchasing power of the organic food wholesaler has made it possible for Food Front to lower prices, which he is confident are now on a par with New Seasons and other local supermarkets.

In addition to employing Nolan as general manager in 2015, Food Front has hired consultants from CDS to advise the board, facilitate meetings and do research, he said.

Food Front borrowed from NCG, but Molloy said that debt was retired last month.

Told of the direction and views of Food Front’s new leadership, Zeaman said he was on balance pleased. The fact that the board recognizes the need for course correction and authentic connection to owners is paramount, he said. Having come to that conclusion, they may in time question the NCG-CDS-UNFI connection.

Food Front workers are still looking for evidence of a transformation.

“We have heard this before,” Bristow told the Examiner, referring to public statements by Jarvis and Pugh that Food Front had failed to respect its workers and engage its members, and that it intended to make amends.

“If you acknowledge the problems, you have to act on it,” Bristow said.