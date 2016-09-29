Hoyt Street Properties bucked the trend by announcing last month it would employ the controversial impact hammer to set piles on Block 20 next to The Fields Park.

Although impact-hammer pile driving is still legal in the city of Portland, all 12 major construction projects in the Pearl in the past two years have used the quiet auger-cast method.

Construction practices changed in 2014 due to HSP’s clamorous pile driving on Block 17 next to the Sitka Apartments, whose residents organized and sensitized the community to both the harmful effects of pile driving on human health and the existence of alternative technologies. Since then, 12 different developers decided drilling, also known as auger-cast, was preferable, in no small part due to public opinion. Even HSP drilled the foundations on its last building, the 28-story Cosmopolitan on the Park, the district’s tallest building.

But when HSP decided it would hammer piles for Vista Pearl, on Block 20 between Northwest 11th, 12th, Pettygrove and Quimby streets, it learned that the earth—figuratively speaking—had moved in the past two years.

Banging steel against steel in the central city is seemingly no longer the Portland way.

It might take a while before regulation catches up with current practices, however. As late as last spring, the Portland Noise Review Board would not support an amendment to the city noise code to discourage pile driving. But even a meager measure requiring developers to notify neighbors of plans to hammer pilings gave opponents time to organize resistance against HSP’s latest project.

Before an audience dominated by Pearl activists Sept. 14, the Noise Review Board passed a motion asking City Commissioner Amanda Fritz to introduce amendments to remove the city’s noise limit exemption for pile driving. It also recommended that impact-hammer pile driving be allowed only after obtaining a variance and submitting to customized noise mitigation measures.

The introduction of about 85 kindergarten students at the Ramona Apartments a block west of the construction site this fall has compounded HSP’s public opinion predicament. Due to overcrowding at Chapman Elementary School, four kindergarten classes now meet a block from the coming construction site, and their playground is Fields Park directly east of Block 20.

Chapman administrators and PTA leaders have weighed in, writing letters of protest and getting Portland Public Schools administrators involved.

“As an adult, I can tune it out, use earplugs, etc., but a squirmy 5-year-old? This will largely make recess in The Fields Park impossible and will also be a noisy classroom distraction,” wrote Chapman parent Kari Carney in an email.

“Perhaps most upsetting is that Paul van Orden, Portland’s noise control officer, found that the pile driving used back in 2014 was 110 decibels, and that anything above 85 decibels could cause permanent hearing loss in children.

“In addition, there are many students with sensory and auditory issues, and subjecting them to this kind of noise for four months seems excessively cruel,” Carney concluded.

An email sent by Hoyt Street Properties did little to dampen distrust.

“Susan Miller at Hoyt Properties suggests that the pile driving is a ‘nuisance’ and an ‘annoyance.’ This is insulting, and their decision to use pile driving versus the much more neighborhood friendly auger drilling completely ignores the fact that 100 kindergarteners will be subjected to decibel levels that can cause long-term hearing damage,” wrote Chapman Elementary School PTA Ramona Liaison Molly Porter.

Noise board turns

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” said van Orden, referring to a school so immediately impacted by a construction zone.

Van Orden visited the school, talked to school district officials and the developer.

Noise Review Board member Kerrie Standlee, who last year rejected similar reforms as unlikely to make a difference, moved to give the Bureau of Development Services discretion to determine when quieter methods are not technically feasible, and in such cases to require that specific measures be crafted to reduce the noise of impact-hammer pile driving.

“I was pleasantly surprised when Paul encouraged the board to recommend the changes to Title 18,” said Mary Sipe, a Sitka Apartments resident who has spearheaded grassroots resistance the past two years. “I did not expect to hear that last night.

“I nearly fell out of my chair when Kerrie Standlee suggested that the exemption for pile driving be removed, a noise variance permit be required and noise mitigation devices be required,” she added.

Pearl resident Kurt Sorensen was among the citizens who testified before the Noise Review Board last month.

“If it is the policy of the city of Portland ‘to minimize the exposure of citizens to the potential negative physiological and psychological effects of excessive noise,’ then it is both reckless and improper under the ordinance to treat all pile driving the same,” his statement read. “The unmitigated imposition of extreme noise by one upon thousands is textbook nuisance.”

Another Pearl resident, Dave Mitchell, provided the most vivid description of the impact of pile driving on livability.

“If any of you have not experienced this type of pile driving,” Mitchell wrote in an email to neighbors, “you can not grasp how much it will disrupt your lives. Based on personal experience, I can tell you that anyone within 700 or so feet of impact-hammer pile driving will want to leave his or her apartment or home and move to another part of Portland during the hours it is being conducted.

“The noise and shock waves it generates are far beyond anything you have experienced in an urban setting. Forget living any semblance of a normal life while pile driving is occurring. It is simply beyond description, and why it is tolerated in an urban setting without a compelling geological or seismic basis is beyond my comprehension.”

Tiffany Sweitzer, president of Hoyt Street Properties, has heard the complaints, as well as the pile driving from her own and other projects, from her Pearl office. The decision to hammer the piles on Block 20 is final, though she wrote, “We are working with the city of Portland and Portland Public Schools to find solutions for the relatively short timeframe when pile driving will occur.”

HSP plans to drive piles between Oct. 4 and Jan. 27.

Commissioner Fritz told the NW Examiner she still supports stricter control of construction noise, but she will not introduce an amendment on pile driving until reconvening a stakeholders advisory committee to get its recommendation on the changes requested by the Noise Review Board.