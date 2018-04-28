The Northwest District Association, along with the Goose Hollow Foothills League and the Pearl District Neighborhood association, views the upcoming primary election for the two City Council positions as pivotal in the emerging political makeup of the council, and in the direction of the city. In an effort to help understand the respective policy positions of the candidates, we requested that each provide brief responses to the three questions below, that we see as having significant relevance to our memberships.

The Questions:

1. In February of last year, the City adopted an Inclusionary Housing ordinance in an effort to address the affordable housing issue. What is your understanding of the performance of this policy to date, and are there other actions that the City should take?

2. The Central City 2035 Plan provides for increases in the allowable height of buildings in much of the central city, although in many areas this was not coupled with increases in density. What is your view of effect of these changes?

3. The Office of Neighborhood Involvement is engaged in a process to change its name and to update its mission. What do you see as the future of neighborhood associations as political increments in the structure of local government?

Pos ition 2

Julia Degraw

1. We have an affordable housing and houselessness crisis that has not been adequately addressed by City Hall. I don’t think the inclusionary housing policy, aimed at encouraging developers to include affordable housing units, is doing enough to create much-needed affordable housing during our housing crisis. I support the city investing in Community Land Trusts and a public option for affordable home construction to create affordable housing for Portlanders.

2. Increasing density and allowable building height must be done in a smart way to create more affordable housing, which our city needs. I support greater community input in this process, especially from people who live in the CC2035 area.

3. I think community input should be central to city policy-making. We need to change the structure of city government to facilitate greater input from the public and community groups. We must shift from our city’s at-large elections—which are rooted in Jim Crow-era policies—to City Council districts, so that Portlanders will have real representation in City Hall. Right now, all City Commissioners live in Southwest Portland except one. We must also end the commission system, which makes City Commissioners more beholden to their mayor-assigned bureaus than the voters who elected them to office.

Nick Fish

1. I strongly support inclusionary housing. I lobbied the state legislature to lift the preemption, and voted in support of the ordinance. It’s too early to tell whether it is working. Developers filed applications for 19,000 units of housing before the effective date of the new law. That’s several years of supply. I support a mix of carrots and sticks to address our shortage of affordable homes. The city housing bond. Inclusionary housing. Tax abatements, including an expansion of the MULTE program. Streamlining of the permitting process. And more. I am working to boost the supply of permanent supportive housing—deeply affordable homes with services. It is a cost-effective and proven tool to address chronic homelessness. Finally, the region has to step up and do its part. That’s why I am helping to lead the campaign for a Metro housing bond.

2. I support height increases in the central city, coupled with good design. For example, I supported height increases in Riverplace, with a requirement for a master plan. By linking the extra height to bonus incentives, we also get more affordable housing. Our future is in twenty-minute neighborhoods, with density targeted for downtown and in town centers and transit corridors.

3. Engaged residents help us make better decisions. For decades, our system of neighborhood associations has brought community voices into important policy debates. I support efforts to bring more people to the table, especially people of color and renters. If and when ONI proposes changes to the current system, I will actively seek out your views. On a related note, I lead the effort to reform our system of boards and commissions. Our new policy includes mandatory disclosure of conflicts of interest.

Philip Wolfe

1. My understanding is that while they are trying to address the affordable housing issue, they are ignoring other issues which affect the affordable housing issues, such as rent going up. The city needs to implement rent control. For example, I am currently receiving disability government income. I am living in an apartment designed for people with low income which qualifies me to rent. The problem with this is that my disability income is cutting down while the rent is going up. This is stretching my budget thin while I have bills to worry about. High rent forces people to move out or slip through the cracks and become houseless. In addition to that, we need to increase minimum wage to $20 an hour. Our current minimum wage still does not afford people to live comfortably, being forced to have roommates in order to pay rent while living on check to check.

2. Heightened buildings are allowing commercialization serving for rich people in a congested city like downtown is not the right approach at this time. This is encouraging the practice of gentrification which shall not be tolerated. Money spending shall be focused on social services, mental health services and other means of transportation.

3. I think this is great. For a long time now, City Council is underrepresenting our Portland communities. We shall have a representation from each district at the City Council. Other problem with this is the voting system. Our voting system is oppressive, unfair and inaccessible. Each candidate’s campaign shall be City funded for fair, transparent and accessible campaign for a fair vote.

Position 3

Stuart Emmons

1. IH is not working to date, and I think we are at the point where we need to do something immediately to adjust or just get rid of it and do something different. The city needs to get more affordable housing built ASAP – on the order of 25,000 units, and that is going to take a much more productive partnership with the private sector. We cannot assume the public sector will address affordable housing alone; we cannot pass a $5 billion bond, which is what it would take! I favor ‘carrots’ and not ‘sticks.’ I am not implying that this needs to be totally on developers’ terms, but we need to consider ideas that solve the problem, and not make them worse. Community input needs to be a key part of these activities, adjustments and new policies. IH has reportedly chased many investors away from Portland. We have a housing crisis, we are going backwards right now, and we need to take actions that effectively make significant headway on this solvable challenge that is critical to our city’s future

2. I really don’t think the Planning Bureau does the economics of proposed concepts nearly enough, as I have throughout my career on very large down to individual projects. Height needs to be combined with density. We need more housing, we need a much more active central city and housing is what we need downtown. My Portland Downtown Waterfront project (http://emmonsdesign.com/portland-downtown-waterfront.html) planned for 2000 units of housing on the waterfront that would have been built by now and the sidewalks far more active and safer. Our City Council totally botched the delivery of this huge plus for downtown, and one of the reasons why I am running is to get projects like this to happen.

3. I value neighborhood groups, and many of my community planning and housing projects became better because of community involvement. I feel the city sometimes just gives neighborhood groups lip service, and have no intention of incorporating their ideas. Look at how they just insulted the Foster Powell neighborhood – holding a “community meeting” after the shelter deal was signed. I am an advocate for partnering with Neighborhood Associations. Please see my experience with Community Involvement: http://emmonsdesign.com/6.-community-outreach.html

JoAnn Hardesty

1. Our city is no longer affordable when a majority of the population is spending more than 30 percent of their financial resources on housing alone. We are stuck with building housing the way it has always been built, instead of thinking of creative solutions to address the problem. The policy is good in principle and basic design, both to prevent net loss of lower-middle-income homes and to create permanently income-integrated neighborhoods. But the handful of below-market homes in the pipeline so far is below the number we need each year to tackle our housing crisis. As I’ve met and talked with renters, homeowners, business owners, developers and realtors across the city, I have heard more and more ideas about how we can address our city’s problems, which has helped to shape my own opinions. While I believe that city dollars shouldn’t go to private developments for market rate housing, one interesting idea I’ve heard is that the city should ask the state and county for greater flexibility in structuring local inclusionary housing policies — for example, lengthening tax abatement duration — that could maximize both the number of below-market homes and long-term tax revenue. If the market does not ultimately self-correct, this would be a better course of action than either lowering the inclusion ratio or allowing the current slowdown of new apartment construction to continue indefinitely. Also, the inclusionary housing ordinance is not a comprehensive solution to our issue. We also need to use tax dollars to fully fund deeply affordable housing and legalize small family-size housing like duplexes and triplexes in areas that have long been zoned to exclude lower-income people.

2. We need to be building housing of all types and for all incomes. Generally speaking, there’s no good reason not to allow big tall buildings in the central city if people want to live or work in them. From my understanding, the height increases were changed to allow for the full usage of the currently allowed density which means we can develop more units through height, rather than expanding our urban growth boundaries or building these types of residential towers in neighborhoods where they might contribute to displacement. Our region needs more housing at every income level and the best place to put them is near the middle, where people can take advantage of the best public transit and the shortest trip distances, and frankly, that’s where the jobs are.

3. I believe that all residents should have access to their governments and be included in the decision making process from start to finish. Often times, the city formulates policy plans without the input of the community or taking into consideration the diversity of our neighborhoods. ONI’s mission and vision need to be one of real inclusivity and should strive to meet the needs and provide opportunities for meaningful engagement from everyone in all neighborhoods. Well-run neighborhood associations are terrific for community-building and advocacy, but ONI reform should also remember that our neighborhoods include much more than neighborhood associations and structure itself around outreach to many different types of institutions and individuals, especially ones that include communities of color and other marginalized communities.

Loretta Smith

1. From what I understand, the current Inclusionary Zoning ordinance hasn’t been as effective as was hoped. It’s not led to a notable increase in affordable housing development, and it very well may be contributing to a development cooling across the board. I think the overall idea of inclusionary zoning and promoting affordable housing development is important. However, we need to be looking at ways to incentivize developers to add more affordable units, not add an unnecessary level of regulation and bureaucracy into the process. We should look to incentivize people to convert existing units into affordable housing. This is something I’ve been working on as a potential adjustment to the current Multiple-Unit Limited Tax Exemption (MULTE) program. I also think the city should utilize one-time only dollars to help property owners of the over 900 Brownfield sites make the necessary clean ups to turn that land into affordable mixed use properties. Addressing our affordability crisis is a top priority, and we should do so in a smart and thoughtful way. As County Commissioner, I directed millions of dollars to building affordable units, but I understand we aren’t just going to build our way to affordability. That’s why ideas like utilizing MULTE, which can bring affordable units to market immediately are so important.

2. I think making sure we are doing everything we can to address our housing crisis is important, and planning for a future with more density is key. We’re likely not going to see an increase in the Urban Growth Boundary in the City of Portland. So we know that we are going to have to build with more density. We’re going to have to build upwards in a lot of areas, and we’re going to have to look at expanding the types of housing we are building throughout the City. But I think we have to work with the surrounding communities to make sure they feel heard in the process, and we have to set real guidelines for anyone looking to build. When I’m on Portland City Council, I will work to bring all stakeholders to the table at the beginning of these processes. Everyone wants to see our housing crisis addressed, and I know if we all come together to work on it we will find real solutions. That’s what I’ve done on Multnomah County Commission and what I’ll do on Portland City Council.

3. I want to see the Office of Neighborhood Involvement empowered and our neighborhood associations have a greater role in shaping policy along with City Council. The more we actively communicate and collaborate the better we will do for all of Portland. Since we don’t have districted representation at the City level, I think understanding that our neighborhood associations and community organizations are our eyes and ears on the ground is important. As County Commissioner for District 2, I regularly worked with community organizations and neighborhood associations in my district. I found that often the best ideas came from working with and listening to those groups.

Andrea Valderamma

1. So far, few new projects have been proposed that would fall within the inclusionary housing ordinance’s scope (e.g., meeting the 20-unit threshold). That is cause for concern. However, a huge number of projects were “in the pipeline” when the policy took effect; arguably, anyone who was thinking about a large project rushed to get it in the pipeline before the policy took effect. So it is too early to say that the policy “won’t work”; it may be that the drop in proposed projects is short term. The city needs to keep monitoring the situation. If it seems that the policy is suppressing the building of market rate housing without producing a meaningful number of affordable units, we will need to reevaluate.

2. Although not every decision or decision-making process that results in increased height is perfect, overall I think that increasing height limits to allow for more housing has to be part of our strategy to prevent Portland from becoming as unaffordable as San Francisco. To put it crudely: If rich people who want to live in Portland want to live in high-rises, we should let them; that way they’re not competing with the rest of us for existing housing and driving those prices up. But I do not think that it is only the Central City that needs to accept changes resulting in more compact development. I think we need to allow duplexes and triplexes in many single-family zones as well. Our city is going to change either physically, with more multifamily housing and taller buildings, or socially, by becoming an enclave of the wealthy. All change is difficult, but I see the second alternative as less acceptable. And we should remember that more compact development reduces carbon emissions; when people live closer together, it makes biking, walking and transit more viable.

3. I believe that the neighborhood associations play and should continue to play an important role. I think there is a legitimate concern that historically the people who participate are white English-speaking middle-aged homeowners, so the city does not get the perspective of the whole neighborhood. That, of course, is not the fault of the volunteers who do attend neighborhood association meetings, who I’m sure would very much welcome broader participation. I think the city needs to work with and alongside of neighborhood associations to make sure it is hearing a broad range of perspectives. As to the name change, I have to say that I, like the Mercury, was intrigued by the idea of “NIMBYs, YIMBYs and Free Pizza Once a Month.”

Felicia Williams: no reply