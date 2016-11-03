Is rebranding different from renaming?

That question is central to a continuing controversy over the Old Town Chinatown Community Association, whose September board meeting was disrupted by 150 protesters because of a rebranding campaign.

Intended to stimulate investment in a neighborhood bypassed by a sizzling local real estate market, the OTCTCA’s move revealed divisions in the Chinese American community.

The rebranding effort is evident in the association’s website, changed from oldtownchinatown.org to pdxoldtown.org; new banners planned for the neighborhood that say “Japantown” as well as “Chinatown;” and the group’s new Facebook, Twitter and Instagram names: “pdxoldtown.”

OTCTCA chair Helen Ying, who is Chinese American, said the association’s move is a transparent marketing tactic with no deeper implications.

“That is the brand,” Ying said. “The brand is Old Town with the subdistricts. The name of the neighborhood is Old Town Chinatown. I know that may cause some confusion.”

Hongcheng Zhao, an outspoken activist who was at the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, said the change didn’t involve Portland’s Chinese American community, catching them by surprise. He said the OTCTCA’s move is effectively a name change and diminishes the cultural history of Chinese Americans.

“That’s the lie,” Zhao said of the idea that it’s just a rebranding. “This is a tactic.”

The rebranding places Chinatown as one of five subdistricts equal to Japantown. It replaces its old logo, which was red and distinctly Chinese-looking, with a white circle that Zhao and Raymond Wong, head of the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association, have objected to as culturally inappropriate for Chinese.

The OTCTCA minutes for its September meeting, which Ying halted prematurely due to the protest, suggest that along with the apparent downgrading of the Chinatown name, adding Japantown has been controversial:

“Helen reported that the Chinese community wants banners on Third and Fourth, and they do not want to share with Japantown. But some in the Chinese community are willing to have Chinatown on the west side of Third and Japantown on the east side of Third. Originally the concern was whether to alternate Old Town with Chinatown, but the mix of Japantown and Chinatown seems a bigger concern.”

A culturally based division along Northwest Third Avenue is not the vibe reflected in the association’s slick new website, which has a “Foodies and Fun” section highlighting clubs and restaurants.

Ying said that the Old Town Chinatown name survives in its officially designated historic district and in common usage, and that her group is endeavoring to be inclusive.

“What we’re trying to do is not to diminish one and highlight another, but really to honor the history of all,” Ying said.

Zhao said the Chinese American community is gathering its resources and considering “another big [protest] in front of city hall.” He adds his group is contemplating forming the “97229 Club,” which he describes as “a combination of MAC Club and City Club in terms of the contents, but for Chinese community only.”

That ZIP code represents an area from the Northwest Heights to Bethany and Cedar Mill, bordering Beaverton—nowhere near Old Town Chinatown.

While Old Town Chinatown still has many Asian business owners, few Asians live in the neighborhood. Only 154 people, 4 percent of the area’s residents, identify as Asian according to the 2010 U.S. Census.

OTCTCA’s rebranding is part of the Portland Development Commission’s five-year action plan for the area.

Ying said the association wants to emphasize the positives about an area often portrayed negatively in the news

Zhao, a businessman, said the Chinese American community can revitalize the area using its own resources.

“We are working on a kind of Marshall Plan,” he said. “We are going to pull the money into Chinatown, and show the money to these people.”

Finding middle ground is never easy when it comes to efforts like the OTCTCA’s, said Simon Tam of The Slants, Portland’s internationally famous Asian American rock band, which courted controversy with its provocative name.

“The frustration here is rooted in marginalized communities who have experienced exclusion and oppression for over a century,” Tam emailed. “In one corner, you have the rebranding effort, which seeks to simplify the identity of the neighborhood (with hopes of attracting new development). In the other, you have an aging population who believes in the importance of history and tradition. How can the city reconcile the two?”

According to Paul Leistner at the city’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement, the city has no part in this. “The city supports the neighborhood associations. It doesn’t control them,” Leistner said. “It’s an adult-adult relationship.”

A leading voice from Portland’s Japanese American community sounded a conciliatory note.

“This is not a rebranding effort but new marketing effort to help with the continued revitalization of what is known as a registered national historic district,” wrote Anne Naito-Campbell.

Naito-Campbell, Ying and others emphasize the National Park Service’s historic district for the neighborhood, New Chinatown/Japantown. The NPS website recognizes both the Chinatown and the “Nihonmachi” Japantown histories.

Educator Koichi Kim, who runs a program for Asian international students affiliated with Portland State University and is ethnically Japanese but grew up in South Korea, said he wishes Old Town Chinatown had a name as inclusive as the Jade District.

That’s an area of Southeast 82nd Avenue from Division to Powell, rebranded by the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon, Portland Community College’s Southeast campus and others in 2013 to emphasize its Asian American cultures.

Kim said both the Chinatown and Japantown names are vestiges of a historic but now bygone era in which the white majority saw all Asians as Chinese.

“[Chinatown] is almost derogatory in a sense,” Kim said. “We’re all bound up together. Calling all Asians Chinese was an insensitive way to describe people. Maybe they should come up with a more neutral name.”

Or, if Zhao is to be believed, maybe just leave well enough alone. Zhao said the Chinatown brand should stay, because in a few years it will be retro cool.

“It’s like old furniture from China used to be junk, right? But tastes change. All of a sudden it becomes something everybody wants. … You can get a very high-end neighborhood there, and you can lose a lot.”

Will the OTCTCA reconsider its rebranding in light of the controversy?

No way, Ying said, the association will move forward.

“The branding part, that work is done,” she said. “We’re in the process of construction. No matter what you’re constructing, there are going to be some roadblocks.”

At the same time, she said of Zhao and other protesters: “We are going to take their input into consideration.”